Oklahoma RB transfer, former No. 1 recruit Taylor Tatum signs with Michigan

Michigan has added more talent to the running back room.

Oklahoma transfer Taylor Tatum signed with Michigan on Thursday afternoon. Tatum is ranked as the No. 25 running back and No. 278 overall player in the transfer portal, per On3.

Tatum rushed for 277 yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman in 2024. However, he saw very limited action for the Sooners as a sophomore.

Tatum played at Longview (Texas) High and was the No. 1 ranked running back in his class. Tatum held a Michigan offer and made a visit before ultimately ending up at Oklahoma.

Michigan lost one running back to the transfer portal this winter in Jasper Parker. The Wolverines have resigned Jordan Marshall and are bringing in five-star recruit Savion Hiter. The status of top ball carrier Justice Haynes remains up in the air.

Tatum is the fourth transfer portal player to sign with Michigan, joining UNLV punter Cameron Brown, Pitt punter Nico Crawford and Pitt kicker Trey Butkowski.