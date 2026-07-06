Oscar Goodman will return to Michigan for the 2026-27 season

Michigan forward Oscar Goodman, expected to play a potentially significant role on the 2026-27 team, has decided to remain with the program, he confirmed today.

“I’m staying,” the 6-7, 235-pound New Zealand native confirmed, the latest Wolverine to acknowledge he’ll play for coach Mike Boynton this year.

Boynton, one of Dusty May’s top assistants, has yet to be named interim for the year, but several sources have said it’s only a matter of time. He was promoted to the job shortly after May left for the Dallas Mavericks.

Goodman showed flashes of his potential last year, including some eye-opening plays late in games. He told Michigan play-by-play man Brian Boesch on the Defend the Block podcast this summer he was working hard on a few aspects of his game.

“A big thing for me is gonna be my shot,” he said. “Just being a consistent shooter and a threat where people have to close out so I can get into what I’d like to say is the better part of my game … getting downhill and making reads and whatnot. I think just over the summer, just getting in the gym a lot and just getting shots up … I worked on that a lot back home and I think sticking with that is going to be the biggest thing for me.”

Goodman noted he’d been putting up hundreds of shots a day.

“That’s probably the biggest thing for me,” he said. “And then, continue to get better in my dribbling, my handle, and then making reads. Just kind of learn from Elliot [Cadeau] a bit in that sense of what reads to make and when to make them. But yeah, those are probably the biggest two.

“A big focus for me has been my arc, just getting under the ball, getting it higher. It’s starting in close, getting under the ball, and then just taking steps back and making sure it’s still getting up just to give it a chance to go through. I’ve been shooting a lot the past few weeks.”

Watch for more on other Michigan basketball developments in the days to come.