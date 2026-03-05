Pair of Michigan basketball assistants named coaching candidates to watch

The Michigan Wolverines are singularly focused on chasing a national championship this year, but the coaching cycle will heat up in the coming weeks. A pair of Dusty May assistants have been tabbed as names to watch.

CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander compiled a list of head coaches and high-major assistants who could be getting calls with both Mike Boynton Jr. and Justin Joyner in the mix. Both are in their second seasons with the program.

Boynton, who is also the program’s defensive coordinator, was previously the head coach for 8 years at Oklahoma State, serving as an assistant under Brad Underwood at both Stephen F. Austin and at OSU. During his time there, he led the Cowboys to a 119-109 record and coached Cade Cunningham, the eventual No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft of the Detroit Pistons.

“Former Oklahoma State coach who has built Michigan into one of the best defenses in college basketball,” Norlander wrote. “Experience as a head coach, still young (44) and a rock-solid reputation. He will definitely be getting calls, but it’s going to take a big opportunity to leave one of the best assistant gigs in the sport.”

Joyner was included due to his ties to the West Coast and some bubbling interest behind the scenes. Prior to Michigan, he spent 8 seasons at St. Mary’s in a variety of roles from Director of Basketball Operations (2017-18) to Assistant Coach (2018-22) and Associate Head Coach (2022-24).

“Similar to [Duke head coach Jon Scheyer], Dusty May probably has to game out what he’ll have to do if he loses two staff members after a huge season,” Norlander said. “Joyner has West Coast ties (he was previously a longtime assistant for Randy Bennett at SMC) and is a buzzy name already in this year’s carousel chatter.”

Michigan looks to close regular season on high note

Michigan has a chance to finish the regular season 19-1 in the Big Ten and undefeated on the road, which would be milestone marks for the program. It has the Big Ten Tournament to look forward to in Chicago next weekend, where it will look to win 3 games in 3 days and defend the crown in won last year in Indianapolis.

“When the ball is tipped, you know we’re not gonna talk about that stuff,” May said this week. “Maybe it helps us prepare with a little bit more edge, but when that ball is tipped up, we expect our guys to compete like they have all year and try to win that possession. Certainly, leading up to that, we’ll talk about it, and everyone’s motivated by something different, and if that hits a chord with a couple of our guys and allows them to prepare a little bit better with more intentional focus, then we’ll take it.”

Next up is a Thursday night game at Iowa, set for an 8 p.m. tipoff on Peacock. The Wolverines close out the regular season on Sunday against Michigan State at 4:30 p.m. on CBS. The program’s Big Ten Tournament opener will be at 12 p.m. ET on March 13 against a TBD opponent.