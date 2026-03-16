Podcast: Breaking down Michigan's NCAA Tournament draw

The Michigan Wolverines are the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, playing out of the Midwest region as tries to work their way to the Final Four, and beyond.

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome and Clayton Sayfie break down the Big Ten Tournament loss to Purdue, Michigan’s No. 1 seed designation in the Midwest region and the draw, along with your questions.

”I think the positives [from the Big Ten Tournament] are that Elliot Cadeau was playing at a high level,” Sayfie said on the show. “I thought he had three good games. I thought Yaxel Lendeborg came alive in the last three halves of this tournament. I thought Aday Mara has continued to ascend and become damn near at an All-American level, and the guys can do that late in the year and really change the game for you.

“Morez Johnson Jr. needs to get back on track [for Michigan]. That was rough from him, mostly on defense, yesterday. But you don’t see all that often. The post defense just wasn’t there and Purdue’s bigs were getting deep into the post and getting those clean catches really close and all they had to do was turn and make it. Purdue’s best players played really well, played better than they normally do. Michigan played pretty well, not enough to match that if you can’t get stops on defense.”

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