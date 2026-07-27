Podcast: Michigan at No. 5 in Big Ten poll, media days preview and more

The 2026 Michigan Wolverines football season is inching closer, and it is a big week for unofficially kicking off the new campaign.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham and three Wolverines – QB Bryce Underwood, RB Jordan Marshall, and DT Trey Pierce – will join the head coach from Big Ten Media Days in Chicago this week. The Wolverines were also ranked by the media contingent pecking order ahead of the season.

READ: Where Michigan football stands in 2026 preseason Big Ten media poll

The Wolverine’s Anthony Broome and Clayton Sayfie discuss the Cleveland.com Big Ten media poll, which places Michigan No. 5 in the conference, and also discuss Big Ten Media Days this week in Chicago.

Watch or listen using the embedded players here, on our YouTube channel or wherever you get the audio versions of our shows.

Topics covered include:

(00:00) Intro

(3:54) The Wolverine Mag

(5:40) Drelichman Group

(7:06) Big Ten Media Poll released

(26:30) Previewing media days in Chicago

(43:54) Rhoback

(45:10) Q&A

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