Podcast: Michigan coaching saga update, Mike Boynton Jr., Dusty May, more

Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball is still looking for clarity on who its next head coach will be with Dusty May’s departure for the Dallas Mavericks and Mike Boynton Jr. holding down the fort as the interim head coach.

The Wolverine’s Anthony Broome, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie discuss Michigan basketball’s coaching situation and Mike Boynton going on record with The Athletic.

“ We’ve talked about how Mike Boynton wanted the job,” Balas said on Monday’s show. “And wanted the interim tag probably removed, and that would make it easier for him if he were going to take the job, even for a year, right? Otherwise, how are you getting assistants? Are you going to be able to keep the kids here?

“There are gonna be some meetings coming up with Boynton and Warde Manuel, the athletic director that we’ve been talking about. There has been some kicking of the tires of some potential replacements for Dusty May. The timing is bad, as we all knew, which is why we’ve always suggested that it would probably be Mike Boynton.

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