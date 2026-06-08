Podcast: Michigan football preview takeaways as production continues, alternate helmet (?!), more

The Michigan Wolverines football team is still a few months away from seeing the field, but work on our preview magazine has sharpened our view of the team and the path ahead a little more over the last several weeks.

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie discuss takeaways and new nuggets after working on our annual football preview, addressing an alternate helmet leak (spoiler: it’s a prop) and your questions.

“ I feel like you know everything that, that you know, but it’s more the research that you do,” Sayfie said of the preview’s production. “And we’ve talked a lot about Bryce Underwood and how much we think he’s going to run the football this year, and even last year with him being held back in that regard on designed runs, the scrambles were extremely effective for him. He had 392 rushing yards last year. That’s the most by a Michigan quarterback since Devin Gardner had 483 in 2013. So that was a long time ago.

“I think that number’s going to go up this year. I think there’s a potential that he takes fewer sacks as well. Sometimes the pressure actually leads to a positive run; sometimes that’ll boost it. But sacks obviously take away from that, and he was, I think, top 15, top 20, I don’t have it in front of me, in terms of non-running back rushing yards in the country last year if you take out sacks. Pounding the football with him, obviously this offensive staff did that with Devin Dampier last year at Utah.”

Watch or listen to the full show using the embedded players, on our YouTube channel, or listen to audio versions wherever podcasts are available.

The Michigan Football Preview magazine can be ordered at https://thewolverineondemand.com/michigan-football-preview-2026/

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