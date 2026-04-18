Podcast: Michigan football spring game reactions and takeaways

ANN ARBOR – The annual Michigan Wolverines football spring game is in the books, with the Maize team winning 7-6 over the Blue. Head coach Kyle Whittingham’s first month of practices is in the books, and there were a handful of takeaways from Saturday’s split-squad exhibition.

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome and Clayton Sayfie break down the Michigan football spring game in Ann Arbor, which included some impressive showings from a trio of freshmen in quarterback Tommy Carr, running back Savion Hiter and wide receiver Salesi Moa.

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“Without a doubt,” the Michigan head coach said when asked if Hiter and Moa are two of the best freshmen he’s seen. “They’re both highly recruited, highly rated freshmen coming in. Both are just fresh out of high school. They’ve only been here a few months. For being in the program for three months and very young, I thought they both did nice jobs today. Both of their futures are very bright.”

Watch or listen to the show using the embedded players here, or on our YouTube channel.