Podcast: Michigan Football's 'Forgotten' Offensive Players, Hoops Stars In Latest Mock Draft

The Michigan Wolverines are 82 days away from the start of the 2026 football season, and a few players might need a little more attention.

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome and Chris Balas discuss forgotten players on the offensive side of the ball, the latest ESPN NBA Draft mock and your questions.

“Some people are gonna say Andrew Babalola, but I think everybody expects him to be really good when he eventually does play,” Balas said. “We know that he was a five-star guy. He was really turning turning heads in camp last year. So he’s going to be really good at some point. He’s just gotta come back and really rely on his knee and have confidence in his repaired knee. But Evan Link is the guy who missed a good portion of spring that Jon Jansen told me when he moves to guard, that’s going to be a much better fit for him, and he’s going to be able to move people in there.

“He’ll be in a more confined space, and he’s gonna have to do much better in pass protection. He can move people. So they need to get him back. And when Kyle Whittingham, Michigan’s head coach, talks bout these are the guys that we have been missing, those are two of the big ones. So Malakai Lee is a true freshman who I think will play, maybe some at that RHINO position. But those are the two guys that they really had in mind.”

Watch or listen using the players embedded here, on our YouTube channel, or wherever you get audio versions of your shows.

We are brought to you by:

The Drelichman Group at UBS: Connect with financial advisor Anibal Drelichman, who is a proud graduate of the University of Michigan. You can arrange a complimentary and obligation-free consultation of your portfolio and wealth plan by reaching him at 202.585.5326.

Rhoback: Get 20% off your first order at Rhoback.com using promo code MCH20! https://rhoback.com/