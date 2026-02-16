Podcast: Michigan is the new No. 1 ahead of a big week, more

The Michigan Wolverines‘ men’s basketball program is now the nation’s top-ranked team officially after this week’s AP Poll, but has no time to bask in the glow with games this week against No. 7 Purdue and No. 3 Duke away from Ann Arbor.

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie discuss Michigan basketball’s ascent to the No. 1 team in the land ahead of games against Purdue and Duke this week, football’s new defensive tackles coach and your questions.

“ Lose two games, maybe you’re No. 2 or 3 after it,” Balas said of the Michigan program’s ranking on the show. “Win two games and you solidify yourself and you’re really in the driver’s seat, as they already are, in the Big Ten race. But man, you’re going to have a hard time losing it if you beat Purdue on the road. It’s exciting, guys, and Dusty May continues to impress. Unbelievable what he’s accomplished here in a year and a half and change.

“No. 1 at this point in the year isn’t a big deal. You want to be number one on that Monday night in April when you’re cutting down the nets, and it’s gonna be tough. There are still some good teams out there and there are no guarantees, especially in a one-and-done tournament. But who would you rather be at this point?”

Watch using the embedded player above, on our YouTube channel, or listen wherever you get the audio versions of your Michigan-related podcasts from The Wolverine.

We are brought to you by:

The Drelichman Group at UBS: Connect with financial advisor Anibal Drelichman, who is a proud graduate of the University of Michigan. You can arrange a complimentary and obligation-free consultation of your portfolio and wealth plan by reaching him at 202.585.5326.

Rhoback: Get 20% off your first order at Rhoback.com using promo code MCH20: https://rhoback.com/collections/university-of-michigan-licensed-collection