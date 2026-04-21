Podcast: Michigan legend John Beilein joins to discuss memories, talk Dusty May, more

The Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball program is a few weeks removed from a national championship under head coach Dusty May. It may not have been possible without the 12 years it got from 2007-19 from a coaching legend.

In a special edition of The Wolverine Podcast, former Michigan men’s basketball head coach John Beilein joins Chris Balas, Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome to discuss his “Beilein Ball,” memories of his time at U-M, Dusty May and much more.

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“I’ve dedicated my career to the development of young talent and the pursuit of basketball excellence,” Beilein’s website reads. “At Beilein Basketball, our mission is simple: to improve player’s shooting. Our training basketball with its distinctive rotation line is a tool I used I had throughout my coaching years—a tool that now enables you to train smarter and improve faster.

“Whether you’re a player aspiring to greatness or a coach fostering the next generation of talent, join us as we aim to transform the game, one shot at a time.”

You can get more information on Beilein’s line of training basketballs and more at BeileinBasketball.com. Order your men’s or women’s training ball HERE.