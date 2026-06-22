Podcast: Michigan's futures under Dusty May, Kyle Whittingham and more

It is a fruitful time for the Michigan Wolverines across multiple sports, winning a national title in men’s basketball and hiring a known commodity, Kyle Whittingham, to hopefully lead the football program back to the postseason.

Chris Castellani of Big Play Detroit joins The Wolverine’s Anthony Broome to discuss basketball’s national title, Dusty May’s future at Michigan, the Whittingham hire and much more.

“ I really think that it was an eye-opening experience in year one for Dusty to see the intensity of the Big Ten down the stretch, and the way that Michigan really folded in some big games at home against Illinois and, of course, the classic one-the-road game in Breslin where you literally and figuratively get shoved around there against your biggest rival,” Castellani said. “That was a learning experience for him. The understanding of this conference, it doesn’t let up. Not only do we need to be physically stronger, but we also need to be mentally stronger.

“…There wasn’t really a moment, even in games where they didn’t play as well as you would’ve wanted them to, like the TCU game or the Wake Forest game where you felt like they were even on the verge of being rattled. There was always a way that they could figure out a way to get it done. I think the national championship was a prime example of it. You had probably your worst offensive effort of the entire season and still found a way to beat a UConn team that has championship DNA running through their veins and a multi-time national championship-winning coach.”

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