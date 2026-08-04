Podcast: Previewing Michigan football's fall camp, position battles and more

Michigan Wolverines football heads back to fall camp this week to get started on preparation for the 2026 season. There’s plenty to talk about and sift through while setting the table for Kyle Whittingham’s first team.

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome and Clayton Sayfie preview Michigan football’s fall camp, Roddy Gayle Jr. potentially returning for year five, Mike Boynton Jr. adds to the staff and your questions, including a discussion on team expectations.

”I think it’s just a huge camp for this Michigan team because it’s a young ball team, especially on offense, and the quarterback is a huge question mark,” Sayfie said. “How good is he going to be this year? Can they maximize what they have around him? I think the wide receiving corps is pretty good. The tight ends are solid. The offensive line, a ton of work needs to be done there in terms of determining who’s gonna be where and who’s gonna be playing. So yeah, there’s just so much to get done, I feel, in this first month.”

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