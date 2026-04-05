Podcast: Previewing Michigan vs. UConn for the national title, Yaxel Lendeborg injury, more

INDIANAPOLIS – The Michigan Wolverines are heading to the national championship game to take on the UConn Huskies, who have made a habit of not just getting to this point, but winning it all. One win separates Michigan from life-changing glory for all involved.

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie discussed the Final Four beatdown of Arizona that set up the matchup with the Huskies, and how Michigan bullied a team that was supposed to be its equal.

”Unbelievable night for Michigan basketball,” Sayfie said on the show. “They land a five star commit in combo guard Brandon McCoy out of California. The Fab Five is broadcasting on TNT during a Michigan blowout win over a number one seed in the Final Four. It really doesn’t get any better than that. This is the most elite program in the Big Ten right now, and it’s not slowing down the way they’re recruiting, despite not having, the resources of a top tier Duke, or something like that. Michigan’s making it work with what they have.

“Guys are taking less to be here, in fact. I talked Trey McKenney about that on Sunday here at Lucas Oil Stadium. He took less than he was offered elsewhere to come to Michigan to play for Dusty May and feels like it’s special that he was able to not only stay home, but also win at a high level. Some guys have to choose between that. He got both. And I remember having that same conversation with Will Johnson in football back before the national Championship game in January of 2024. He got the best of both worlds in that regard to play for a program that his dad played for and also compete for and ultimately win a national championship.”

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Connect with financial advisor Anibal Drelichman, who is a proud graduate of the University of Michigan. You can arrange a complimentary and obligation-free consultation of your portfolio and wealth plan by reaching him at 202.585.5326.