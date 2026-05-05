Podcast: Takeaways from Michigan HC Kyle Whittingham column, hoops roster news

Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham has covered a lot of ground in his first offseason as the football program’s leader and is navigating building up a program with more resources and expectations than the one he left behind at Utah.

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie discuss the Whittingham column from On3’s Chris Low, Juke Harris choosing Tennessee, Brandon McCoy‘s updated ranking and more.

RELATED:

• Chris Low, On3.com – Kyle Whittingham spent three decades at Utah and chose Michigan to write his final chapter

• Michigan five-star signee Brandon McCoy surges in final Rivals ranking

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