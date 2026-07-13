Podcast: Warde Manuel's future at Michigan in question, Mike Boynton Jr., more

Michigan Wolverines athletic director Warde Manuel is in the headlines again with speculation about his job status as a result of the findings of the Jenner & Block report.

The Wolverine’s Anthony Broome and Chris Balas discuss Manuel’s status as Michigan athletic director, Mike Boynton Jr. taking over as the official men’s basketball head coach and more.

“It’s very possible that we learn something before then, to be honest with you,” Balas said on the show. “And as we reported on our website on The Fort, our premium message board, on Thursday, the wheels were in motion here. Whether it’s a buyout, whether it’s a change of leadership, something. And we still aren’t sure what that’s exactly gonna look like, and that’s why you have to be careful about what you say, right? Is he gone now? Is he going to be accepting a buyout and be in place until the end of the year, or until there’s a new president?

“That’s what we aren’t sure of, but we do know there are factions where the wheels have been in motion for a while, saying enough is enough in the athletic department. You can’t have so many scandals, you can’t have so much going on in a program, and not have accountability at the top.”

Watch or listen using the embedded players above and below, on our YouTube channel or audio versions wherever you get your Michigan shows.

Timestamps:

(00:00) Intro

(2:32) ZenAI & Drelichman Group at UBS ad

(4:57) Warde Manuel’s future coming to a head at Michigan, decision this week?

(16:21) Rhoback Ad

(17:39) Mike Boynton Jr. named Michigan basketball head coach

(29:32) TheWolverineOnDemand.com magazines

(30:12) Q&A

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