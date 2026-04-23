Podcast: Wrapping Michigan spring football, NFL Draft preview, more

The Michigan Wolverines have wrapped their first spring camp under head coach Kyle Whittingham and the new staff, and we recapped some of our thoughts before turning the page to the rest of the offseason, including production of our football preview magazine (available for preorder HERE).

On today’s edition of The Wolverine Podcast, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas discuss our interview with John Beilein on Tuesday before moving into spring football talk, as well as previewing the NFL Draft class that the Maize and Blue will send to the pros this year before the event kicks off on Thursday.

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• The 3-2-1: Final Michigan spring football thoughts — what we learned, areas of growth, a prediction

• Preview: Michigan’s first-round NFL Draft streak likely ends — but the class still has value

”What we see is what we get from what we expect based on what Kyle Whittingham says,” Balas said of Michigan’s early impressions. “It’s funny because some of the past press conferences that we’ve had, especially Jim Harbaugh, was that, ‘Guys are working hard,’ so on and so forth. And once in a while, he would give you a little bit of a taste maybe somebody who was playing well. But what Kyle Whittingham said and told us this spring about the defensive line was absolutely true.

“The things that we heard from our sources about the offensive line, needing some work in pass blocking. That was true. It was not embellishing about Tommy Carr, obviously, and we’d heard during practices that he was doing extremely well as well. But to see him do it in the spring game as he did, that was not a one-off. That was not like, okay, this kind of came out of nowhere.”

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