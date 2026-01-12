Skip to main content
Michigan
Join Now

Portal Insider: Michigan in contact with explosive D3 transfer, building OL momentum

On3 imageby: Ethan McDowell19 minutes agoethanmmcdowell
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks as he is being introduced on the floor during the first half between Michigan and USC at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. (Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press via Imagn Syndication)

Michigan is in contact with one of the top Division III athletes in the country, and the Wolverines are building momentum with an OL.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
The Wolverine
+
+
One subscription: The best Michigan Wolverines coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.