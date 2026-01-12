Portal Insider: Michigan in contact with explosive D3 transfer, building OL momentum

Portal Insider: Michigan in contact with explosive D3 transfer, building OL momentumby: Ethan McDowell19 minutes agoethanmmcdowellRead In AppMichigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks as he is being introduced on the floor during the first half between Michigan and USC at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. (Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press via Imagn Syndication)Michigan is in contact with one of the top Division III athletes in the country, and the Wolverines are building momentum with an OL.