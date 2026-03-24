Priority safety Darrell Mattison commits to Michigan

Michigan picked up the first new class of 2027 commitment of the Kyle Whittingham era Tuesday. Darrell Mattison, a three-star safety from Chicago (Ill.) Morgan Park High, committed to the Wolverines after a recent spring practice visit.

The 6-2, 160-pound defensive back picked Michigan over Penn State, Ole Miss, Illinois and many others. His recruitment blew up after a breakout junior season, and safeties coach Tyler Stockton helped U-M emerge as the team to beat before quickly securing his commitment.

He’s the No. 407 recruit in the country and the No. 37 safety in the 2027 class.

Michigan made it clear over the past couple of months that he’s a top priority prospect. The Wolverines would be very excited to land his commitment. He feels that love and shared after the visit that U-M checks “pretty much all” of his boxes.

“It was mind-blowing,” Mattison said.

Stockton offered the safety in January during one of his two trips to Chicago during his first evaluation window with the Wolverines.

“He’s a very genuine, very kind guy,” Mattison said. “He’s very just upfront, you know? He doesn’t BS you—excuse my language— but he’s a very straightforward guy.”

Mattison hosted Stockton for an in-home visit the first time, and then the Michigan assistant returned to the Windy City alongside Whittingham, defensive coordinator Jay Hill and others.

He will return to Ann Arbor April 18 for the spring game and then June 12 for an official visit. Michigan built momentum in his recruitment after a personalized visit plan that included Mattison’s own slide show that compared his film to current Michigan players.

“It was pretty cool,” Mattison said. “He was just saying how he sees me as, basically, not one of his players, but I would be treated as one of his own. The message he was relaying was pretty good.”

The Wolverines now hold four commitments in the 2027 class— Mattison, Rivals300 edge rusher Recarder Kitchen, three-star offensive lineman Tristan Dare and three-star offensive lineman Louis Esposito.

