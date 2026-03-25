Priority safety Maxwell Miles commits to Michigan

Maxwell Miles picked up an offer from Michigan during his March 21 visit with the program. The Wolverines quickly surged to the top of his recruitment and secured a commitment from the three-star safety Wednesday afternoon.

He picked the program over Power Four offers from Minnesota, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest. Miles recorded 77 tackles as an emerging junior defensive back and hauled in a whopping 8 interceptions over 9 games with Las Vegas (Nev.) Centennial High.

Safeties coach Tyler Stockton was his primary recruiter. The Wolverines made Miles a priority target as soon as he made the trip to Ann Arbor. He checks in at 6-2, 195 pounds and also stars as a track and field athlete. Miles long jumped 23’3.25 recently, the No. 25 jump in the country at the time of its recording.

The Wolverines impressed him during last week’s trip to Ann Arbor. He called the visit “amazing” and said Michigan’s hospitality stood out to him. Miles also complimented how well-coached the team looked at Saturday’s practice and said after the trip that he plans on returning to Ann Arbor “definitely soon.” Shortly after returning home, the rising safety prospect scheduled a Wednesday commitment date. He saw enough during his first visit and decided to lock in his spot with U-M.

Miles put together a standout junior season that included 8 interceptions, 77 total tackles (6 for loss), 10 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and a blocked kick. The recently offered defensive back plays three sports football, basketball and track and field.

He joins Rivals300 edge rusher Recarder Kitchen, three-star safety Darrell Mattison, three-star offensive lineman Louis Esposito and three-star offensive lineman Tristan Dare in the program’s 2027 class. Miles is the second safety pledge of the cycle.

Both defensive backs check in comfortably over 6-0 and have proven turnover production to go along with their willingness to tackle. Miles is a December graduate and plans on enrolling early with the Wolverines after his senior season.