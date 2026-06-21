Priority TE Christian Hanshaw commits to Michigan

Michigan landed a key commitment from three-star tight end Christian Hanshaw Sunday afternoon. He was the top target remaining at the position, and he spent Victors Weekend with the Wolverines before making his decision.

Hanshaw is the No. 29 recruit in the country and the No. 5 prospect in Utah out of American Fork High. He will serve a two-year mission after high school, so he is essentially a class of 2029 prospect. Tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham made him an absolute top priority this year.

The newest Wolverine pledge checks in at 6-5, 230 pounds and also holds offers from USC, Oregon, Texas A&M, Tennessee and others. Michigan, UCLA, Utah and BYU made up his top group before this decision.

Earlier this spring, Hanshaw broke down his strengths as a football player. He was one of the fastest-rising tight end prospects in the country this year.

“The thing that I did well, and what sets me apart from other tight ends in my class and just in high school in general, is that I show a willingness to block,” Hanshaw said. “And unless you run like a 4.3 or a 4.4 as a tight end, you’re going to have to block. I think the willingness and eagerness I show in my film is encouraging and promising for coaches. I think an edge I have is that I plan on being dominant in the C gap, and I have enough size to create a mismatch outside the box.”

Hanshaw sees a fit for himself in Michigan’s tight end room based on the staff’s track record at the position. He wraps up U-M’s 2027 tight end class alongside Rivals300 commit Colt Lumpris.

“I have the—this is what they say at least—I have the size and the athletic ability to possibly be a guy you could go out there and play on Saturdays and shoot my shot and hopefully try to play on Sundays like a lot of tight ends under Coach Whittingham have done,” Hanshaw said.

He’s commit No. 18 for Michigan in the 2027 class, joining Top 100 defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad, Top 100 wide receiver Quentin Burrell, Rivals300 edge rusher Recarder Kitchen, Rivals300 safety Tavares Harrington, Rivals300 tight end Colt Lumpris, Rivals300 offensive lineman Jakari LIpsey, Rivals300 edge rusher Jayce Brewer, Rivals300 edge rusher Ifeanyi Emedobi, Rivals300 quarterback Kamden Lopati, four-star running back Tyson Robinson, four-star cornerback Blake Jenkins, four-star cornerback Darius Johnson, three-star offensive lineman Sidney Rouleau, three-star safety Charles Woodson Jr., three-star offensive lineman Louis Esposito, three-star athlete Lundon Hampton and three-star linebacker Brayden Watson.