QB Colin Hurley departs Michigan football program

Quarterback Colin Hurley has departed the Michigan Wolverines football, a team spokesman informed TheWolverine.com. Hurley transferred in from LSU this offseason, went through winter conditioning and spring practices but is no longer with head coach Kyle Whittingham and Co.

The 6-foot-1, 218-pound Miami, Fla., native spent two seasons with LSU, after reclassifying and joining the Tigers’ program at 16 years old in January 2024. Hurley has yet to appear in any games in college.

Hurley was set to compete for Michigan’s backup job, behind starter and sophomore Bryce Underwood. Freshman early enrollee Tommy Carr, meanwhile, has received the most praise as a contender for the backup spot.

“Tommy Carr is doing a nice job, I can tell you that,” Whittingham said March 17. “He’s probably the one that stands out so far. Nothing’s been set in stone, obviously, but just based on what we’ve seen to this point, Tommy has looked like he’s got a good skill set.”

Colorado State graduate transfer Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who started 27 career games with the Rams, is slated to join the Michigan program this summer.

Hurley redshirted in 2024 as a true freshman, then suffered an injury in an off-the-field incident in mid-January 2025, but rejoined the team in the spring after making a full recovery.

During the recruiting process, Hurley had interest from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and others. The former Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy star was a two-time state champion in high shcool and threw for over 5,000 yards in his career. Hurley was also an Elite 11 finalist and a U.S. Army All-American.