Ranking Michigan football's top 5 players from the 2021 recruiting class

The Michigan Wolverines‘ 2021 recruiting class came into the program during an awkward time. Much of their recruitment took place against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and came off a 2020 season that went poorly, finishing with a 2-4 record in a truncated season and raising questions about the future under Jim Harbaugh. The group, headlined by four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy, largely stuck together and decided it wanted to be the group that helped propel the program through its 10-win plateau that had been established in Harbaugh’s first six years.

What followed was one of the most spectacular stretches of football in U-M’s storied history, compiling a 57-12 record (and counting, for Rod Moore), with three Big Ten Championships, three College Football Playoffs and a 15-0 national championship season in 2023.

The class, which ranked 15th in the nation according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, saw 9 players stick it out through the duration of their careers, while another 13 finished elsewhere.

1. JJ McCarthy, quarterback

The face of most programs is the quarterback, and McCarthy set the standard for excellence in the modern era at U-M. Appearing in 40 games with 28 starts, McCarthy is the career program leader in interception rate (1.54), completion percentage (67.6%), pass efficiency (160.5) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (4.5:1), also finishing his career tied for 4th in career touchdown passes and 6th in touchdown percentage (6.87%). He was a top-10 finisher for the Heisman Trophy in 2023, taking home the Griese-Brees Big Ten Quarterback of the Year award in addition to All-Big Ten nods in 2022 (second team, media; third team, coaches) and 2023 (consensus first team). McCarthy was also the Tournament of Roses 2023 Rose Bowl Game Offensive MVP after going 17-for-27 for 221 yards with 3 touchdowns and 3 carries for 25 yards. McCarthy entered the 2024 NFL Draft, foregoing his final season of eligibility, and was the No. 10 overall selection of the Minnesota Vikings.

2. Junior Colson, linebacker

Colson left Ann Arbor after three years with two All-Big Ten team selections (second team, coaches, 2022-23; second team, media, 2023; third team, media, 2022). He appeared in 43 games with 36 starts at linebacker, ending his career with 257 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 5 passes defended and a fumble recovered. He was a recipient of the team’s Roger Zatkoff Award in 2022 and Toughest Player Award in 2023, also sharing Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2023. Making an impact from the start, Colson also shared Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021. During the 2023 national championship season, Colson started all 15 games, leading the team with 95 tackles and earning a finalist spot for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. The Los Angeles Chargers selected Colson with the No. 69 overall pick (third round) in the 2024 NFL Draft.

3. Rod Moore, defensive back

Moore is looking to regain his early form heading into his sixth season at Michigan, missing the majority of the last two seasons with a knee injury. He has appeared in 40 career games with 29 starts, twice being voted a team captain. He has a chance to be the program’s first three-time captain since Horace Prettyman in 1884-86, and could leave as one of the most decorated Wolverines ever in terms of wins. Moore is a two-time All-Big Ten selection (third team, coaches, 2023; honorable mention, media, 2022-23), and shared team Defensive Rookie of the Year honors with Colson in 2021, along with grabbing a Special Teams Rookie of the Year nod. Moore has 147 career tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 7 interceptions and 8 passes defended.

4. Donovan Edwards, running backs

The West Bloomfield, Michigan native spent much of his career playing behind Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, but made some of the most impactful plays in program history during his four seasons with the Maize and Blue. He played in 50 games with 13 starts in the backfield, and an additional start as a wide receiver. Edwards, a team captain in 2024, ran for 2,251 yards with 19 touchdowns along with 86 catches for 797 yards and 4 scores, also completing all 4 of his collegiate pass attempts for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns. He is the first player with multiple 40-plus-yard rushing touchdowns in the College Football Playoff National Championship game (2024) and was part of the first backfield duo in CFP title game history to rush for 100-plus yards, along with Corum. The EA Sports College Football 25 cover athlete was an All-Big Ten honorable mention honoree from the coaches in 2024, and also won Big Ten Griffin-Grange Championship Game MVP honors in 2022 after a 25-carry, 185-yard and one touchdown performance in a 43-22 win over Purdue.

5. Rayshaun Benny, defensive tackle

Benny, who hails from Detroit, appeared in 54 contests along the defensive line in Ann Arbor with 15 starts in his career. All but two of those starts at Michigan came during the 2025 season, where he opened 13 games with 35 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and 2 passes defended, earning third-team All-Big Ten recognition from the coaches and media. His play in 2025 earned him the program’s Woodley-Graham Award, given to the team’s best defensive lineman. Benny was selected in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens in the 7th round after spending five seasons in Ann Arbor.

This ranking appears as part of our 2021 class review in our upcoming Michigan Football Preview magazine, which can be ordered over at thewolverineondemand.com.