Reaction podcast: Michigan losing Dusty May to the NBA – Now what?

Michigan Wolverines national championship head coach Dusty May is leaving the program after two seasons to take the head coaching job with the Dallas Mavericks. The Wolverines’ Anthony Broome and Clayton Sayfie reacted to the news in a breaking news show on Monday afternoon.

“ It’s shocking,” Broome said. “This is maybe the most shocking departure timeline-wise that we’ve dealt with, and we’ve dealt with a lot of them here now. Maybe not entirely unsurprising given that this is becoming the norm at Michigan.

Sayfie said: “There were NBA teams interested. It started with the Orlando Magic right at the end of the season, right after Michigan won the national championship. There had been some other teams. You’d see a report from Marc Stein or somebody else that they’re interested in Dusty May. Of course, they’re interested in Dusty May. You have a great coach. It comes with the territory. You want to have the best coach in the country, and I think Michigan did. No longer does. Congrats to Dan Hurley of UConn for reclaiming that title.

“But that is what you’re going to get when you have a coach that good. But those reports would come and go, and it would get discussed a little bit amongst Michigan fans, but you didn’t really feel all that concern. And I guess we should have, in hindsight, in the last few weeks been talking more about how interested Dusty May is. Does he want make the jump right now? This was a little bit of a blind spot for me because I was so shocked this morning. But congratulations to Dusty May. His aspirations are what they are, and you can never blame a guy for that.”

Watch or listen to the show using the embedded players at the top and bottom of this article, on our YouTube channel, or wherever you get your Michigan podcasts.