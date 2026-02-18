Recap: No. 1 Michigan dominates early, holds off No. 7 Purdue at rowdy Mackey Arena

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines defeated the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers by a score of 91-80 on Tuesday night at Mackey Arena, improving their record to 25-1 on the season and 15-1 in Big Ten play.

Michigan had 6 scorers in double digits, led by a 17-point, 7-assist effort from junior point guard Elliot Cadeau. Yaxel Lendeborg and Trey McKenney had 13 points apiece for the Wolverines.

Here is the recap from Tuesday night’s top-10 tilt in West Lafayette.

First half

Michigan won the opening tip to get the game started, but was Purdue who got the scoring starting early on a personal 5-0 run from Fletcher Loyer, taking the first lead of the night. The Wolverines got their first bucket on a lob from Elliot Cadeau to Aday Mara, trimming the early Boilermaker lead to 5-2 with 16:38 left in the half. A paint shot from Trey Kaufman-Renn and triple from U-M’s Yaxel Lendeborg had the game at 7-5 in favor of Purdue at the under-16 media timeout (15:13).

Michigan took its first lead of the night on a Roddy Gayle Jr. three-pointer at the 14:58 mark, which kicked off an 11-4 run for the Wolverines between media timeouts. A 6-0 spurt from Michigan at the tail end of it gave it a 16-11 lead at the under-12 timeout with 11:23 to go in the first half. The Wolverine run would eventually balloon to a 16-0 spurt, silencing the Mackey crowd as U-M took a 26-11 lead on a Will Tschetter three with 9:28 left in the hafl.

The lowest Purdue would get it the rest of the first 20 minutes was a 10-point deficit with 8:18 to go on a Kaufman-Renn paint make. However, Michigan would answer with a Trey McKenney three-pointer, the first of three in the next few trips down the floor, with Cadeau and Lendeborg hitting triples of their own. Lendeborg’s at 6:09 left gave Michigan a 37-20 lead before Kaufman-Renn halted the run with another layup, followed by another 5-0 run from the Wolverines. With 4:23 remaining, its lead would balloon to 20 points at 42-22 after a Nimari Burnett three.

Purdue got the Michigan lead back down to 16 with 3 minutes to go on an Omer Mayer three-pointer before a 4-0 run from Aday Mara, including a basket interference on a second free throw and an and-1. Kaufman-Renn scored the final four points of the half, sending the Boilermakers into their home locker room down 48-32.

HALFTIME: Michigan 48, Purdue 32

Second half

Purdue started the second half with possession, but Michigan got the scoring started with a Cadeau three-pointer at the 19:18 mark to go up 51-32. Purdue clawed back into the game with a 6-0 run that cut the advantage to 51-38 at the 17:10 mark, answered by another run from the Wolverines. Cadeau hit a triple and Burnett scored on a fast break dunk to go back up 56-38 before a 4-0 run from Kaufman-Renn, trimming the U-M advantage to 14 at 56-42 with 14:42 to play.

Cadeau would score Michigan’s next 8 points, helping his team out to a 62-47 lead at the under-12 media timeout with 11:43 to go. At the under-8 media timeout (7:48), the Wolverines held onto their 15-point lead with a 69-54 advantage. Purdue would cut the Michigan lead to 11 points at 69-58 with 7:33 to go before a McKenney triple, his third of the night. U-M would get its lead back up to 16 points on a Lendeborg three with 4:22 to go, giving the team a 79-63 lead.

Purdue continued to claw its way into keeping things a game, using a 5-0 run to get the deficit to single digits at 81-73 with 2:05 to go. Cason hit a pair of free throws for U-M to push the lead back to 10 at 83-73 with 1:41 remaining. Purdue’s Braden Smith hit a pair of his own to trim the lead back to 8 at 83-75 with 1:30 to go. Michigan led 86-75 with one minute remaining before a Purdue triple cut the lead back to 8 with 51.6 seconds to go.

Michigan would coast in the final minute and secure another top-10 win on the season.

FINAL: Michigan 91, Purdue 80

Final Michigan at Purdue box score, stats