Report: Kyle Whittingham, Michigan expected to finalize deal Friday

The Michigan Wolverines could have a new football coach soon, with Utah’s Kyle Whittingham, and U-M is expected to work toward finalizing a deal on Friday, according to ESPN’s Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel.

TheWolverine.com’s Chris Balas was the first to report Whittingham as the trending name on Christmas night.

ESPN says that once a deal is reached, a determination will be made on whether or not Whittingham will coach in Utah’s Las Vegas Bowl matchup with Nebraska on Dec. 31. Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellinger says the expectation is that he will join Michigan in Orlando.

”Michigan ran through their process guys, and I would say within the last 48 hours, that focus has really locked in on Kyle Whittingham, really starting on December 23rd,” Thamel said on SportsCenter.

“The deal is not yet finalized, but my understanding is it is going through the normal process of hiring. It should be completed by the end of the day today. Michigan obviously has a board approval that they have to do, and the deal is not signed, according to my sources. But the widespread expectation is that Kyle Whittingham will get this deal done and be the next head coach at Michigan, and then push forward.

There’s an interesting set of events we’re gonna have to watch here today and tomorrow. Guys. Obviously, Utah is playing Nebraska in the Las Vegas bull in the upcoming days. The Michigan roster situation is fairly precarious right now. Biff Pogi has said potentially as many as 20 players won’t play. There’s an urgency for Whittingham to get to Orlando, where Michigan’s gonna be playing Texas, to connect with his new program, new team, figure out a coaching staff, but most importantly, lock in with those players.

“So a decision’s gonna have to be made soon, whether or not Utah will allow Kyle Whittingham to coach in that bowl game, and that appears unlikely just with the set of dominoes that are going to fall here in the next few hours.

“So look, Kyle Whittingham is a Hall of Fame coach. He’s won nearly 67% of his games. He brings a clean track record and just a high-end ability to win to Michigan. And I expect that all to be wrapped up by nightfall.”

Whittingham stepped down from his post at Utah on Dec. 12, two days after Sherrone Moore was fired by Michigan, after 21 seasons on the job. Longtime assistant and coach-in-waiting Morgan Scalley will replace Whittingham, who never said he was retiring with early reports stating he was still intersted in coaching.

Whittingham, 66, is 177-88 all-time at Utah with three conference championships with AFCA Coach fo the Year and Bear Bryant Award nods in 2008 after a 13-0 season. He won the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year award in 2019, and won Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Whittingham, a BYU alum, got his starting in coaching as a grad assistant in 1985-86 before moving to Eastern Utah as its DC in 1987. In 1988, he moved to Idaho State as its special teams coordinator and linebackers caoch before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 1992-93. He joined Utah as a defensive line coach in 1994, moving to defensive coordinator coaching safeties and linebackers in alternating stints, including under Urban Meyer in 2003-04 before replacing him as the head coach in 2005.