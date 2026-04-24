Report: Michigan adds key former Bill Belichick lieutenant as assistant GM

The Michigan Wolverines are still building out their front office operations under Kyle Whittingham, and have reportedly added one of Bill Belichick’s former right-hand men to do so.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Michigan is hiring Berj Najarian as the program’s new assistant general manager. Dave Peloquin was tabbed as the Wolverines’ general manager earlier this offseason.

“Michigan is set to hire Berj Najarian as the football program’s new assistant general manager/strategy,” Thamel said Friday. “He’s going to help Kyle Whittingham’s program with contracts, negotiations and strategy for the new college sports landscape.

“Najarian was the longtime New England Patriots director of football/head coach administration under Bill Belichick. He most recently spent two years at Boston College as Bill O’Brien’s chief of staff.”

Najarian, who joined the New England Patriots organization in 2000, has often been described as one of Belichick’s most valued staffers during his time there. A 2011 profile on him from ESPN reads:

“Point-person for day-to-day operations of the team and acts as liaison across football and non-football departments. Najarian manages several elements of head coach Bill Belichick’s off-field agenda, including football and stadium operations, player and staff communication, scheduling and personal requests. In addition, Najarian manages various special projects in coaching and player personnel.“

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, “Najarian was, by all appearances, the most trusted member of Belichick’s staff in New England. Everything went through Berj.”

Peloquin came over from a GM position with the Athletes First agency. Before that, he worked at Notre Dame for two decades and is seen as one of the front office pioneers in the college sports realm.

“Obviously, we’re in lockstep with where we want to go and what our vision is,” Whittingham said this spring. “We wouldn’t have hired him, so we did a lot of research making that hire. It’s a critical hire. Your GM is one of the linchpins of your program, and we are absolutely on the same page. Dave is just a completely meticulous, thorough, organized individual, and that’s what you have to be in recruiting. You better be very meticulous and thorough or you’re going to get buried.

“I’m excited to have him on board. He’s put together a really good supporting cast for himself in his department there, and we’re still one or two bodies away from being complete. But Dave brings a lot to this program, and we’re excited to have him.”