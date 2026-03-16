Rising in-state safety Jayden Evans reacts to Michigan offer

Jayden Evans established himself as one of the top defensive backs in the state of Michigan over the past year, standing out in the Harper Woods (Mich.) High secondary and on the 7 on 7 and camp circuits. He piled up an impressive offer list as a result.

Ohio State, Texas A&M, Colorado and Michigan State extended early scholarships to the 6-1, 178-pound playmaker. He camped with Michigan last summer. Evans already knew the staff and thought he might add a U-M offer to his tally that day, but the opportunity never came.

New safeties coach Tyler Stockton changed that Feb. 24, reaching out to Harper Woods head coach and Michigan alumnus Rod Oden. The Wolverines are ready to ramp up their interest in the in-state defensive back.

“Actually, it means a lot,” Evans said. “When we went up there and won the 7-on-7 again…I thought I was going to get it there because I had already talked to the safeties coach and a couple of other coaches. I’m like ‘Dang, they’re not messing with me?’ But it actually feels good to finally get that offer because that’s the biggest college in our state. Nobody treats you like your home town school.”

Evans found out about the offer when he hopped on a call with Oden and Stockton. Their introduction went well, and he left that initial conversation ready to forge a deeper connection with Michigan’s new staff.

“He was a cool guy, very well spoken and things of that nature, and I'm looking forward to building a relationship with him,” Evans said.

The three-star safety ranks No. 140 nationally in the 2028 recruiting class. He’s the No. 10 recruit at his position and the fifth-ranked sophomore in MIchigan. Evans is in the process of scheduling his spring travel plans but will “absolutely” visit the Wolverines at some point.

He visited The Big House last year for a game day and also took trips to Ohio State and Michigan State. The Wolverines appeal to him on a couple of levels early on. Michigan safety Jacob Oden was one of his mentors early on in his career at Harper Woods.

“From the outside looking in, obviously the facility looks great, the field is amazing, and then, I already know a couple guys from high school that are there,” Evans said. “Our head coach’s son, Jacob Oden, also goes there. He’s an older guy I look up to. From the outside looking in, it feels like a great place to be.”

Evans also wants to visit Texas A&M, Michigan State, Purdue and Ohio State this spring.