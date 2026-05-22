Rivals300 DB Tavares Harrington commitment live blog

Rivals300 defensive back Tavares Harrington will announce his commitment Friday around 8 p.m. ET at a ceremony held at a local restaurant. Michigan, Alabama and Notre Dame are considered the frontrunners with Ole Miss and Auburn also listed as finalists.

Harrington is the No. 124 recruit in the country, the No. 8 safety nationally and the No. 8 recruit in Illinois out of Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel.

He will announce his decision LIVE on the Rivals YouTube channel. Tune into the broadcast below. The Wolverine will be on-site at the ceremony, and we will post updates leading up the decision here.

By: Ethan McDowell Ceremony starting shortly We’re having some technical difficulties, but the announcement should be starting shortly.

By: Ethan McDowell No hats yet Harrington’s decision is moments away, but we haven’t seen a hat yet.

By: Ethan McDowell

Quentin Burrell here to support We just caught up with Top 100 Michigan wide receiver commit Quentin Burrell, who’s here to support his high school teammate. He would obviously be excited to see Harrington pick the Wolverines tonight.

By: Ethan McDowell

The man of the hour Harrington and his family are here for the ceremony. The coveted defensive back is feeling good and will announce his decision in about 10 minutes. The man of the hour is here!



Rivals300 safety Tavares Harrington will announce his decision in about 10 minutes.



Live updates: https://t.co/DvUXFnyqrL pic.twitter.com/PGSvUkkJG3 — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) May 22, 2026

By: Ethan McDowell All finalists represented The announcement room is filled with baloons for all of his finalists— Michigan, Auburn, Alabama, Notre Dame and Ole Miss.

By: Ethan McDowell Teammates here to support Some of Tavares Harrington’s teammates, including Top 100 Michigan receiver commit Quentin Burrell, are here to support.

By: Ethan McDowell Checking in from the ceremony Harrington is here and almost ready to make his decision. 📍 Broadview, Illinois



Rivals300 safety Tavares Harrington will announce his decision at the top of the hour.



Michigan is a finalist.



Live update blog: https://t.co/DvUXFnyqrL pic.twitter.com/xvdy54qB7k — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) May 22, 2026