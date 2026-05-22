Rivals300 DB Tavares Harrington commitment live blog
Rivals300 defensive back Tavares Harrington will announce his commitment Friday around 8 p.m. ET at a ceremony held at a local restaurant. Michigan, Alabama and Notre Dame are considered the frontrunners with Ole Miss and Auburn also listed as finalists.
Harrington is the No. 124 recruit in the country, the No. 8 safety nationally and the No. 8 recruit in Illinois out of Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel.
He will announce his decision LIVE on the Rivals YouTube channel. Tune into the broadcast below. The Wolverine will be on-site at the ceremony, and we will post updates leading up the decision here.
Ceremony starting shortly05/22/2026 07:03:15 PM
We’re having some technical difficulties, but the announcement should be starting shortly.
No hats yet05/22/2026 07:03:09 PM
Harrington’s decision is moments away, but we haven’t seen a hat yet.
05/22/2026 07:01:17 PM
Quentin Burrell here to support
We just caught up with Top 100 Michigan wide receiver commit Quentin Burrell, who’s here to support his high school teammate. He would obviously be excited to see Harrington pick the Wolverines tonight.
05/22/2026 06:58:43 PM
The man of the hour
Harrington and his family are here for the ceremony. The coveted defensive back is feeling good and will announce his decision in about 10 minutes.
All finalists represented05/22/2026 06:44:27 PM
The announcement room is filled with baloons for all of his finalists— Michigan, Auburn, Alabama, Notre Dame and Ole Miss.
Teammates here to support05/22/2026 06:41:33 PM
Some of Tavares Harrington’s teammates, including Top 100 Michigan receiver commit Quentin Burrell, are here to support.
Checking in from the ceremony05/22/2026 06:41:06 PM
Harrington is here and almost ready to make his decision.
Previewing Tavares Harrington’s decision05/22/2026 05:16:52 PM
Here’s an excerpt from our decision preview, published Friday morning—
Harrington went years without visiting Michigan but always considered the program a Top 5 school. The new staff arrived in Ann Arbor and met with him for an in-home visit almost immediately. Safeties coach Tyler Stockton made multiple trips to Chicago this year.
And finally, the Wolverines got the blue-chip defensive back on campus. He visited for a practice and then the spring game. Those trips helped Michigan surge up his recruitment very quickly. His friendship with U-M star corner Jyaire Hill also helps. They trail together and talk daily. He likes Michigan’s proven track record with recruits from Chicago.
The four-star defensive back also recently told us that his father would love it if he picked the Wolverines, and that carries weight with him.
“My dad loves it,” Harrington said. “He loves everything about it. The Big House, the stadium, the coaches. He would want me to go there. There’s some other schools he likes and wants me to go to, but they’re for sure at the top, and that’s a big thing for me.”