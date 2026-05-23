Rivals300 DB Tavares Harrington commits to Michigan

Rivals300 defensive back Tavares Harrington committed to Michigan Friday night, picking the program over Notre Dame, Alabama and others. The Wolverines put together a late surge for the versatile prospect and landed his pledge.

Harrington picked Michigan after a couple of pivotal spring visits. He will fill the nickel spot in this class but can play pretty much anywhere in the secondary at 6-3, 180 pounds. Harrington, a star corner for Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel, is the No. 124 recruit in the country.

The No. 8 safety in the Rivals Industry Rankings visited the Wolverines twice this spring, his first trips to Ann Arbor since his freshman year. Michigan left a very strong impression. Safeties coach Tyler Stockton is his primary recruiter, and the Wolverine assistant made multiple trips to Chicago to visit the top priority defensive back target. He clicked quickly with Harrington.

“He’s like a teacher, and he treats every kid like his son,” Harrington said. “He says it, and he actually showed me.”

Michigan won over Harrington and his family this spring. He is the second Chicagoland commit in the class, joining Top 100 wide receiver and Mount Carmel teammate Quentin Burrell. The Wolverines’ connections to the Windy City helped the staff build momentum. He trains with current U-M standout Jyaire Hill, and they talk daily. Despite the lack of trips to campus, he remained intrigued by the program over the past year.

“I was still interested because of the production of DBs and the Chicago pipeline they have going on,” Harrington said. “They do a great job of recruiting Chicago and playing Chicago guys.”

The newest Wolverine commit held an elite offer list from the likes of Miami, Oklahoma, Ohio State and many others. He was one of the most coveted defensive backs in the 2027 class and the No. 8 recruit in Illinois.

Harrington is commit No.14 in a constantly growing 2027 class for the Wolverines, joining Top 100 defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad, Top 100 wide receiver Quentin Burrell, Rivals300 edge rusher Recarder Kitchen, Rivals300 cornerback Darius Johnson, Rivals300 offensive lineman Jakari LIpsey, Rivals300 edge rusher Jayce Brewer, Rivals300 quarterback Kamden Lopati, four-star running back Tyson Robinson, three-star offensive lineman Sidney Rouleau, three-star safety Charles Woodson Jr., three-star offensive lineman Louis Esposito, three-star athlete Lundon Hampton and three-star safety Maxwell Miles.