Rivals300 EDGE Ifeanyi Emedobi commits to Michigan

Michigan picked up another four-star edge rusher commitment Thursday morning from Ifeanyi Emedobi. The Rivals300 recruit picked the Wolverines over Penn State and Minnesota after an accelerated recruiting process with the program that began just six weeks ago.

Emedobi picked up his Michigan offer May 5, just weeks before his previously full official visit slate kicked off. He ended up canceling a trip to Notre Dame in favor of an OV with U-M. The Wolverines surged into contention for the No. 265 recruit in the country almost immediately.

He committed to the program on the Rivals YouTube Channel over the Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers. Texas Tech, Illinois and Indiana also offered the No. 23 edge rusher in the country over the past six months after his breakout junior season.

The 6-2, 214-pound defensive lineman from Fort Wayne (Ind.) Northrop High didn’t start playing football until last fall, but he recorded 21 tackles for loss as a junior and started to rack up the Power Four scholarships.

He ran a verified 4.48 40-yard-dash this spring and boasts an 81-inch wingspan. Emedobi is a unique athlete with an unorthodox football background, but he’s developing at a rate rapid enough for Michigan to push hard for his pledge this summer.

Defensive ends coach Lewis Powell is his primary recruiter. His longstanding connection with Kyle Whittingham and their history of development appealed to the newest Michigan pledge.

“I definitely feel like Michigan checked the boxes that I wanted to be checked,” Emedobi said after his June 12 official visit. “It had the family atmosphere, it had the development piece with Coach Whittingham being at Utah and turning three stars into good players.”

Emedobi is the No. 23 edge rusher in the country and the No. 7 recruit in Indiana. Michigan now holds 17 commitments in its 2027 class— Emedobi, Top 100 defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad, Top 100 wide receiver Quentin Burrell, Rivals300 edge rusher Recarder Kitchen, Rivals300 safety Tavares Harrington, Rivals300 tight end Colt Lumpris, Rivals300 offensive lineman Jakari LIpsey, Rivals300 edge rusher Jayce Brewer, Rivals300 quarterback Kamden Lopati, four-star running back Tyson Robinson, four-star cornerback Blake Jenkins, four-star cornerback Darius Johnson, three-star offensive lineman Sidney Rouleau, three-star safety Charles Woodson Jr., three-star offensive lineman Louis Esposito, three-star athlete Lundon Hampton and three-star linebacker Brayden Watson.