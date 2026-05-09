Rivals300 EDGE Jayce Brewer commits to Michigan

Michigan landed another blue-chip pledge in the trenches Saturday evening. Jayce Brewer, a Rivals300 edge rusher from Indianapolis (Ind.) Franklin Central High, committed to the Wolverines over Indiana, Purdue and others.

The Hoosiers looked like the team to beat for the No. 214 recruit in the country for months, but the Wolverines surged to the top of his recruitment this spring and landed the blue-chip Midwest pass rusher. He’s the No. 18 edge in the Rivals300 and the No. 5 recruit in Indiana at 6-5, 225 pounds.

Brewer picked up an offer from the previous staff last year, but he really started to consider the program after getting to know the new group of coaches. He connected extremely well with defensive tackles coach Larry Black during his time at Vanderbilt, so him joining the staff only helped the Wolverines’ case.

“I would say the new staff came in, and they pushed me more towards Michigan,” Brewer said.

Purdue and Tennessee rounded out his Top 4 before he picked Michigan this week. He originally planned on making a decision after a June 19 Victors Weekend official visit but, instead, he sped up his process and will arrive on campus next month as a committed prospect. He took two trips to Ann Arbor this spring.

“The short amount of time that they’ve been there, the relationship that we have already, it’s just been amazing,” Brewer said after the first trip in mid-March. “I was on campus this weekend, and I loved it there.”

Brewer spent a lot of time with five-star edge rusher signee Carter Meadows while on campus, and he felt like a top priority for Michigan during that visit.

Michigan now holds seven commits in its rising 2027 class. He’s the second edge rusher alongside Rivals300 prospect Recarder Kitchen. Rivals300 offensive lineman Jakari LIpsey, Rivals300 quarterback Kamden Lopati, three-star offensive lineman Sidney Rouleau, three-star offensive lineman Louis Esposito and three-star safety Maxwell Miles round out the group.