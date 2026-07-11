Rivals300 OL Lincoln Mageo commits to Michigan

Michigan surged ahead of Utah, Washington and others to land a commitment from Rivals300 offensive lineman Lincoln Mageo Saturday evening. He was the Wolverines’ top remaining offensive line target for the 2027 cycle, and he picked the program after a pivotal official visit.

Mageo hails from Oceanside (Calif.) High and picked the program over a long list of Power Four offers, including Texas, Washington and Utah. Two trips to Michigan this year and his growing connection with offensive line coach Jim Harding put the Wolverines over the top. He is the No. 242 recruit in the country and the No. 16 interior offensive lineman in his class.

The Wolverines hosted Mageo June 5-7, his third official visit after trips to Arizona and Utah. He left Salt Lake City May 31 with a clear Top 3 of the Utes, Michigan and Washington. Michigan welcomed him to campus the following week and pulled ahead for good.

He visited the Wolverines once with the previous staff before making the trip back to Ann Arbor for a spring practice visit. That trip felt different and solidified the program as a contender for the blue-chip lineman.

“It was really just a huge difference,” Mageo said. “I felt way more welcomed this time. Last staff, I didn’t even have an itinerary. This time, they gave me an itinerary. They had everything set up for me.”

Harding visited him in Southern California earlier this spring and left a strong impression. Mageo clicked with the staff as a whole. Michigan prioritized him during his time on campus and reached out frequently over the phone as well.

“It was really like a family over there, and seeing that they added new Poly coaches to the staff, that also really felt like home,” Mageo said.

The newest U-M commit checks in at 6-3.5, 285 pounds and brings a lot of versatility to Michigan’s offensive line room. He ranks No. 22 in California’s 2027 class.

Mageo is the No. 21 pledge of the Wolverines’ 2027 cycle, joining Top 100 cornerback Monsanna Torbert, Top 100 defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad, Top 100 wide receiver Quentin Burrell, Rivals300 edge rusher Recarder Kitchen, Rivals300 safety Tavares Harrington, Rivals300 tight end Colt Lumpris, Rivals300 offensive lineman Jakari LIpsey, Rivals300 edge rusher Jayce Brewer, Rivals300 edge rusher Ifeanyi Emedobi, Rivals300 quarterback Kamden Lopati, four-star linebacker Frederrick Ford, four-star running back Tyson Robinson, four-star cornerback Blake Jenkins, four-star cornerback Darius Johnson, three-star offensive lineman Sidney Rouleau, three-star tight end Christian Hanshaw, three-star safety Charles Woodson Jr., three-star offensive lineman Louis Esposito, three-star athlete Lundon Hampton and three-star linebacker Brayden Watson.