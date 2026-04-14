Rivals300 QB Kamden Lopati commits to Michigan

Michigan landed a critical class of 2027 quarterback commitment Tuesday afternoon from Kamden Lopati, the No. 115 recruit in the Rivals300. The Wolverines surged past Notre Dame, Cal and others to secure his pledge after a multi-day trip to Ann Arbor.

Lopati is the No. 10 quarterback in the country and picked the program over offers from Oregon, Georgia, Florida and many others. He’s an Under Armour and Army All-American from Salt Lake City (Utah) West High who established himself as one of the top passers in the country earlier this year.

The Wolverines locked in on two signal-callers after Peter Bourque’s decommitment earlier this year— Lopati and Rivals300 prospect Dane Weber. Both quarterbacks have extremely longstanding connections with the coaching staff. Lopati spent a ton of time around Koy Detmer Jr. and Jason Beck during their time with the Utes.

“Coach Detmer, he’s a calm guy off the field… He’s like a friend and stuff,” Lopati said. “But when we get on the field, when you watch him in practices, it’s a completely different guy. He be getting on people, so that’s something I like.

“And then coach Beck, he’s just a calm, chill dude. I haven’t really seen him much on the field yet, but talking to him in meetings, he’s just a family guy.”

Michigan now holds five commitments in the 2027 class— Lopati, Rivals300 edge rusher Recarder Kitchen, three-star safety Darrell Mattison, three-star safety Maxwell Miles and three-star offensive lineman Louis Esposito.

Here’s Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins’ breakdown of the newest Michigan pledge.

“Lopati is one of the top quarterbacks in the national ’27 class. He’s a big frame quarterback who has actually slimmed down over the last year and has a solid 6-foot-3, 215 pound frame. A pure thrower with some under-rated athleticism and has shown he can stress a defense with his arm and his legs. For his size, he moves well and shows some real dual-threat ability. Has been highly productive the last two seasons, throwing for over 5,600 yards and nearly 60 touchdowns. Will take his shots down the field and has the arm strength to throws the deep outs and posts on a rope. Moves well in the pocket and shows the quickness to get outside and elude the rush and throws very well on the run. Rushed for 730 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior and is a zone read threat who a defense has to respect. Can continue to improve his ability to process the game and be quicker with his reads but has made strides in those area over the last two years and his game is trending in the right direction. A definite high Power 4 prospect with an NFL ceiling.”