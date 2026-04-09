Run it back? Dusty May, Champions Circle intent on making it happen 

Michigan will lose a few pieces of its National Championship team, but head coach Dusty May isn’t conceding anything about next year … or the year after, or the year after, etc. He and his staff have killed it in recruiting the last few years, both in the transfer portal and the prep ranks, recently signing five-star incoming frosh Brandon McCoy, and the Wolverines are high on several transfers’ lists again.

RELATED: Dusty May helped his players rediscover their love for the game – they rewarded him with a national title

With success comes interest from others, though, and it was probably inevitable that some of the nation’s top programs would be interested in poaching him. North Carolina was sniffing around, and while the expectation was that May would stick around a while, it wasn’t official until he came out and said it on the Rich Eisen show following U-M’s national title game win over UConn.

“For all of those Michigan fans, they have nothing to worry about,” May told Eisen. “My son Eli [a student manager] is a sophomore in college right now and I can’t see any scenario where I would take my son away from graduating from the University of Michigan and sharing this experience.”

It doesn’t hurt that his wife, Anna, was a big factor as to why he chose U-M, and she reportedly loves Ann Arbor as much as he does.

“We moved around a lot when we were young and to find a place we’ve settled in and it feels like home [is great],” May said. “We’re very honored to be a part of this place.

“If there’s ever a time when we don’t feel like we can get it done here, that’s when it’s time to go. Otherwise, I think we can be consistent national championship contenders, and I love it at Michigan. I’m very proud to represent all of you [Michigan fans].”

A.D. Warde Manuel told us he was committed to doing whatever it took to keep May in Ann Arbor, telling fans who yelled at him to “extend Dusty” that it was “already done.” Boosters stepped up this year in a big way to help with NIL, and while Michigan wasn’t among the biggest spenders (contrary to popular belief), they made great headway.

Now, they’re committed to doing even more, led by Champions Circle … and with the help of the donors, of course, but also the public. The latest promotion — a small replica of the championship court from Indianapolis signed by May.

“What makes this run special is not just the wins — it’s the memories being created for the student-athletes, fans, and everyone around the program,” Champions Circle co-founder Jared Wangler said. “Dusty has done an incredible job building something people genuinely believe in and want to be part of.

“But sustaining this level of success takes continued investment and support from across the entire Michigan community. If we want more moments like this, it’s going to take all of us.”

The easy way — buying the gear you want anyway, including plenty you can’t get anywhere else. For $1,200, you can get a team signed basketball. There’s plenty of championship gear, posters, and other items.

LINK: Buy Champions Circle National Title Merchandise

LINK: Buy Valiant University of Michigan Men’s Basketball 2025-2026 National Champions Team Celebration Caricature Tee

LINK: Buy National Championship T-Shirt

The coup de gras, though — become a Victors or Valiant member and receive the court replica signed by May: Become a Champions Circle annual member

We’ll say it — this was the best Michigan basketball team in the program’s storied history. As May told fans back at the team hotel after the game, though, “we’re just getting started.”