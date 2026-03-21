Saint Louis coach Josh Schertz on Michigan: ‘Best team in the country’

Saint Louis coach Josh Schertz and his team impressed mightily in a blowout win over Georgia Thursday, earning praise nationally and making the Billikens a “team to watch” for a potential upset vs. Michigan. But the Wolverines had too much for Schertz’s team, and U-M coach Dusty May got the better of his friend in a 95-72 win.

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Saint Louis hung around until early in the second half, but the Wolverines shifted gears to pull away.

“It’s hard to beat them if they’re at their ‘A,’ and we just weren’t able to make them play bad enough,” Schertz said. “I think we hit a three in the middle of the second half to cut it to 61-57, and I thought we’d have a great chance to win the thing … I really did.

“But credit Michigan — they made plays. We had to have a better night shooting the ball … 10 for 32, we had some guys struggle from three. We got some good looks we didn’t make, and then we obviously struggled from the free-throw line, and the margin against them is so small. You’ve got to be almost perfect on both ends and for them to miss a few and us to make a few.

“I think that’s why they’re the best team in the country.”

They only needed to beat them once, Schertz added — not four of seven — but it wasn’t in the cards.

“We knew the challenge … they’re so talented and well coached,” he continued. “You know you’re not going to be able to beat them, at least the way we did it, if they were going to shoot the ball [well]. The shooting variance had to be in our favor, and the shooting variance was not in our favor. We had some pretty clean looks. We went 10 for 32. I think they were 11 for 23. We went 8 of 16 from the line, missed two one-and-ones, so really 8 of 18. We had chances. We had to shoot the ball better.

“They’re so gifted, and I think we had a game plan to try to take what we could away. You can’t grow in 24 hours. We knew there was going to be some limitations, but it was trying to make them beat us with late contest threes. To their credit, they beat us with late contest threes. Once they did, they got the ball in the post, and we had some breakdowns.”

And they probably wore down, he admitted. The size and strength discrepancy proved too much to overcome, and once the Wolverines made a few shots, the rout was on.

Schertz: Michigan ‘an intelligently constructed roster’

As has been obvious for a while now, May found players who fit his system perfectly and all work extremely well together. It’s “an intelligently constructed roster,” Schertz said, and one that will continue to give teams fits.

“Michigan, like a lot of those teams do, has great NIL, but you see a lot of teams that are poorly constructed that pay a lot of money for their teams,” he added. “Dusty’s teams, the pieces really fit well together. You’ve got Aday Mara, who’s 7-3 or 7-4, and he can score in the post. He’s a terrific passer, an under-ratedly good passer. They can use him as the hub of the offense, like we use Robbie [Avila]. He’s different. He doesn’t handle the ball like Robbie, but he’s so tall he can throw over the top. If you have a breakdown, he hits back cuts.

“Morez Johnson, what he does defensively and offensively, the post presence he provides, the rebounding, the physical toughness. Yax [Lendeborg] is obviously an NBA lottery pick. He could have been that last year. He’s 6-9 and can handle the ball, shoots threes. Elliot Cadeau, his pick-and-roll play is as good as anybody in the country. He’s one of the best point guard passers in college basketball.”

Add Trey McKenney off the bench, Will Tschetter, Roddy Gayle, and “they just have enough guys,” he said.

“They have depth,” Schertz noted. “Their pieces fit together well. They put them in positions. When they’re shooting the ball like that, they’re really impossible to guard. For us at least, we’re not big enough to play them one-on-one in the post, so now a team would have to be.

“Even then, when they shoot the ball like that, they shoot 50 percent from three, they’ll be a tough out … not just for Saint Louis, but for anybody. You’ve got to make them play bad, and we weren’t able to make them play bad enough.

“But … great players, great coaching. It’s a tough task for anybody.”