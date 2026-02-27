Newsstand: Sports books disagree on Michigan vs. Illinois line

Tweets Of The Day

As of early Friday morning, Michigan is a 1.5-point underdog against Illinois tonight in Champaign, according to BetMGM. If it holds, it would be just the second time all season the Wolverines are underdogs. The other occurrence was Gonzaga being favored by 2.5 points, a game U-M won by 40 in Las Vegas in November.

Other sports books, meanwhile, reportedly view the Maize and Blue as a 1.5-point favorite. KenPom projects Michigan winning 81-80, but states that it’s a 50-50 proposition as to who will win.

The other occurrence was Gonzaga being favored by 2.5 points. Michigan won by 40.

Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery will be on the call for Michigan vs. Illinois Friday in Champaign, with FOX carrying the broadcast. Official tip off time is 8:05 p.m. ET.

Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery will be on the call for FOX.

Michigan is the favorite to win the national championship at +375, per BetMGM.

The Wolverines have been a part of three of the top 10 most watched games of the season to date — the only Big Ten team that can say that.

NEW: Top 10 most-watched College Basketball games through February 25

Jake Davis — former teammate of U-M forward Morez Johnson Jr. — has a message before the two teams square off Friday.

Jake Davis was on Morez Johnson Jr. returning to State Farm Center tomorrow, and the fan reception:



"I think he's gonna hear it. I think the fans are gonna let him know, as they should. He left. Nothing against that – Love Morez, but I think it'll be good for him to return to… pic.twitter.com/lUZmx8aluv — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) February 26, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“With these heavy hitter schools, these are like dream schools, I guess you could say. Every kid wants to go to a Michigan, so this is a huge offer.”

— Illinois quarterback commit Kamden Lopati on the Wolverines extending a scholarship offer

Headlines Of The Day

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Rivals300 Illinois QB commit Kamden Lopati explains strong Michigan connection, visit plans

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Q&A: Illinois writer breaks down Michigan matchup, makes final score prediction

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan recruiting board refresh: Edge rusher

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: ITF EXTRA: A ‘mastermind’ in the Michigan football building, players showing breakout potential, more

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan prioritizing former Georgia WR commit Gavin Honore