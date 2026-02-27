Newsstand: Sports books disagree on Michigan vs. Illinois line
As of early Friday morning, Michigan is a 1.5-point underdog against Illinois tonight in Champaign, according to BetMGM. If it holds, it would be just the second time all season the Wolverines are underdogs. The other occurrence was Gonzaga being favored by 2.5 points, a game U-M won by 40 in Las Vegas in November.
Other sports books, meanwhile, reportedly view the Maize and Blue as a 1.5-point favorite. KenPom projects Michigan winning 81-80, but states that it’s a 50-50 proposition as to who will win.
Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery will be on the call for Michigan vs. Illinois Friday in Champaign, with FOX carrying the broadcast. Official tip off time is 8:05 p.m. ET.
Michigan is the favorite to win the national championship at +375, per BetMGM.
The Wolverines have been a part of three of the top 10 most watched games of the season to date — the only Big Ten team that can say that.
Jake Davis — former teammate of U-M forward Morez Johnson Jr. — has a message before the two teams square off Friday.
Quote Of The Day
“With these heavy hitter schools, these are like dream schools, I guess you could say. Every kid wants to go to a Michigan, so this is a huge offer.”
— Illinois quarterback commit Kamden Lopati on the Wolverines extending a scholarship offer
Headlines Of The Day
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Rivals300 Illinois QB commit Kamden Lopati explains strong Michigan connection, visit plans
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Q&A: Illinois writer breaks down Michigan matchup, makes final score prediction
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan recruiting board refresh: Edge rusher
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: ITF EXTRA: A ‘mastermind’ in the Michigan football building, players showing breakout potential, more
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan prioritizing former Georgia WR commit Gavin Honore