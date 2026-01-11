Texas wide receiver transfer Jaime Ffrench commits to Michigan

Michigan picked up a major addition to its wide receiver room Sunday afternoon. Jaime French just wrapped up his true freshman season at Texas, and he will spend the next chapter of his collegiate career with the Wolverines, committing to the program after a brief stint in the portal.

Ffrench decided to transfer after redshirting with the Longhorns. He caught one pass for six yards during the 2025 season, appearing in four total games while preserving his extra season of eligibility.

He declared his intentions to enter the portal Thursday and quickly confirmed his interest with The Wolverine. His prior relationships with quarterback Bryce Underwood and wide receiver Andrew Marsh helped pique his interest in the program.

“Michigan is pulling hard in my Top 2 for sure, especially with the relationship I have with Bryce and Andrew Marsh,” Ffrench told The Wolverine.

He locked in a visit with the Wolverines for Saturday, his second ever trip to Ann Arbor after making a recruiting visit very early on in his high school career. Florida and Florida State were the other schools in the mix. Coming out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin High, Ffrench held an elite offer list from the likes of LSU, Ohio State, Florida State, Alabama, Tennessee, Miami and many others.

The 6-1, 184-pound pass catcher was an elite prep prospect, slotting into the Rivals Industry Rankings as the No. 59 recruit in the 2025 class. He was the No. 9 wide receiver nationally. Rivals now considers him the No. 384 transfer overall and the No. 62 receiver prospect in the country.

“As far as a pure natural catcher, being able to control his body, manipulate his body for the catch, those type of things, he’s the best I’ve ever seen,” Mandarin High coach Toby Bullock told Rivals.

Ffrench is the program’s seventh transfer portal commit, following Utah edge rusher John Henry Daley, Utah defensive lineman Jonah Lea’ea, Oklahoma running back Taylor Tatum, Pittsburgh kicker Trey Butkowski, UNLV punter Cam Brown and Pittsburgh long snapper Nico Crawford.

Ffrench is the program’s first wide receiver transfer after the Wolverines also brought in two freshmen to bolster the position group. The Wolverines recently hired former Utah wide receivers coach Micah Simon for the same role in Ann Arbor.

