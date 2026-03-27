The Kyle Whittingham workout streak is nearing 6,500 days

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Kyle Whittingham has a workout streak that has spanned nearly 6,500 days (excluding Sundays), and has been training alongside his players at times this offseason.

The workout streak is famous at this point, consistently updated, and Whittingham provided the latest in an On3 interview on ‘The Hardcount’ with J.D. PicKell.

“A little of everything,” the Michigan coach said of his regimen. “We’re doing a lot of aerobics, a lot of stretching, core. A little bit of weight lifting — not much anymore. I don’t get into that like I used to. But it’s been July 1st, 2008 is when the streak started, and it’s still intact, so I think it’s more like 6,500 days or something like that.”

July 1, 2008 was a long time ago. George W. Bush was the president of the United States, Katy Perry’s ‘I Kissed A Girl’ was the No. 1 song and The Dark Knight was the top movie of that month.

From the time of the interview, March 26, 2026, the streak was 6,478 days — and it doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon.

Whittingham is 66 years old, and was planning to not coach the 2026 season after stepping down at Utah. However, he wanted to return to the Utes next season — under a different set of circumstances that he was finally offered — and had a handful of other jobs he would’ve been open to taking, including Michigan.

“There was no question in my mind I have enough gas in the tank to see this through,” Whittingham said. “There’s no doubt. Age is a relative number, and some guys are 66 and going on 80 and some guys are 66 going on 50. So, I feel like I’m the latter there.”

Whittingham’s teams typically play with the most physicality of any league they’re in, from the Mountain West to Pac-12 to Big 12. The goal is to establish that in the Big 10, too, at a program known for toughness.

“You’ve got to recruit to it, first of all,” the Michigan coach said. ‘That’s a big part of it, obviously. If you want to be tough and physical, you better recruit tough, physical players. When we get them here on campus, with us, it begins in the weight room.

“We have an outstanding strength staff. I brought [director of sports performance] Doug Elisaia with me from Utah, and he is one of the best in the business. That’s really where that mental toughness and that grit really start to take shape, is in the weight room. Our guys attacked the weight room this last January, February and half of March. We really made great gains and significant strides.”

And, yes, Whittingham joins in on the fun.

“I do,” he said with a smile. “I get in there. I can’t hang with them. I mean, these guys are elite athletes. But I try to encourage all of the coaches to get in there and workout and let the players see us being active. I think that’s a healthy thing for the team.”