Newsstand: Indiana beats Miami for Big Ten's third-straight national championship

Tweets Of The Day

The Big Ten went nine years between national titles (2014 and 2023), and has now won three in a row in football, with Michigan, Ohio State and Indiana winning in consecutive years. The Hoosiers took down Miami in Monday night’s championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., to finish 16-0.

This is the first time the Big Ten has won three-straight titles since the 1940s, when Minnesota went back-to-back from 1940-41 and Ohio State followed it up with a championship in 1942.

Furthermore, this is the first time ever that three different Big Ten teams have won the national championship in three straight seasons. The SEC, meanwhile, has accomplished that feat three times this century — showing just how much of a changing of the guard this is with the Big Ten’s resurgence and recent dominance.

INDIANA BEATS MIAMI🔴⚪️



HOOSIERS WIN THEIR FIRST NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP IN PROGRAM HISTORY🏆 pic.twitter.com/zK5x0r8CKl — On3 (@On3) January 20, 2026

Michigan checks in No. 12 on On3’s way-too-early 2026 college football rankings, the fourth-highest ranked Big Ten team.

NEW: On3 2026 Way-Too-Early College Football Top 25👀



Do you agree? 🤔https://t.co/Eel5VBAUlk pic.twitter.com/U2YlWB1Lfg — On3 (@On3) January 19, 2026

Michigan freshman early enrollee running back Savion Hiter hit 21.1 MPH on the following touchdown in high school:

Michigan fans, you are getting an immediate impact player in RB Savion Hiter (@@5starsavi).



He has an IGA Score® of 82.9, top 6 % among 4,902 RBs in our database. He hit 21.1 mph on this TD. #IGAScore



🔗 https://t.co/BuQO2aW1GX pic.twitter.com/Ifb1J45aaG — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) January 19, 2026

Former Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL in the Seahawks’ divisional round win over the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night.

Brutal blow for former Michigan and UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet https://t.co/IowGv39fnl — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 19, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“The history and winning tradition speaks for itself! They are a blue blood no doubt. It really excites me because I have really good relationships with the previous Utah and BYU staffs from in the state and now they took over Michigan. I really want to get up there and check the place out for myself. I love what they are building already with their time there. They will be elite.”

— 2027 fur-star ATH Bode Sparrow on Michigan

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Three takeaways from Dusty May radio show: Michigan is refocusing — ‘you just forget how difficult it was to get to that point’

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: 3 takeaways from Michigan’s first full week on the recruiting trail

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Will Michigan RB Taylor Tatum play baseball, too? Here’s the plan

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: INTEL: Michigan’s meeting with 5-star WR, plans to stop by national powerhouse

• Steve Wiltfong, Rivals: Michigan’s new staff and direction quickly resonating with top recruits: “They will be elite”