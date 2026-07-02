Three Michigan players listed on way-too-early 2027 NBA mock drafts

Michigan Wolverines basketball has three players that appeared in “way-too-early” 2027 NBA mock drafts in freshman guard Brandon McCoy, sophomore guard Trey McKenney and junior center Moustapha Thiam, a Cincinnati transfer. Here’s a look at the projections.

Freshman guard Brandon McCoy

• Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report: First round, No. 14 overall, Los Angeles Clippers

“Brandon McCoy suddenly has a new decision to make after coach Dusty May took the Dallas Mavericks job,” Wasserman wrote.

“Regardless if he stays or transfers, McCoy has been viewed as a one-and-done candidate with his attacking and defensive pressure.

“He needs to improve his shooting, but even without a reliable perimeter game, he’s often found ways to make his mark handling the ball, passing and locking down scorers.”

• Sam Vecenie, The Athletic: First round, No. 15 overall, no team assigned

“I didn’t love McCoy early in his high school career because I wasn’t sure how his skills would translate to higher levels of competition,” Vecenie wrote. “But he’s undeniable because of his motor and desire to impose his will on the game. McCoy plays incredibly hard all the time as a powerful, athletic guard who defends multiple positions, constantly tries to get out in transition and looks to create downhill rim opportunities. He rebounds extremely well for his size, is constantly a threat to force turnovers on defense and makes winning plays.”

McCoy needs to improve as a shooter over the next 12 months, but there is an impact player here if the jumper even becomes passable.

• James Fletcher III, On3: First round, No. 16 overall, no team assigned

• Jeremy Woo, ESPN: No. 23 overall prospect on big board

Sophomore guard Trey McKenney

• Sam Vecenie, The Athletic: First round, No. 12 overall

“McKenney is a serious breakout candidate as a sophomore in 2027,” Vecenie wrote. “He was the sixth man on Michigan’s title team, averaging 10 points per game while drilling 46 percent from the field, 39 percent from 3 and nearly 90 percent from the line. McKenney is a big-time shooter who can also attack closeouts and make sharp decisions off drives.

“He’s a stout 6 feet 3 with long arms and can hold his line on defense in a variety of on-ball roles because of his 225-pound frame. Essentially, the bet here is that he can be a big-time two-way guard. He needs to take advantage of what will likely be a larger role at Michigan this season under interim coach Mike Boynton.”

• Cameron Salerno, CBS Sports: First round, No. 24 overall, Memphis Grizzlies (via Los Angeles Lakers)

“McKenney is my top breakout candidate for the 2026-27 season,” Salerno wrote. “He would’ve been a top-scoring option for at least a dozen power conference teams last season as a freshman. Instead, he played a key role as a microwave scorer off the bench for Michigan. McKenney shot 39% from the 3-point line and is due for an expanded scoring role with the reigning national champions. He should be a shoo-in to start and be one of the best scorers in the Big Ten.”

• Jeremy Woo, ESPN: No. 35 overall prospect on big board

Junior center Moustapha Thiam

• James Fletcher III, On3: First round, No. 17 overall, no team assigned

• Jeremy Woo, ESPN: No. 43 overall prospect on big board