Tom Izzo 'disappointed in officiating,’ says Michigan ‘played well, I guess’ in 83-71 win at MSU

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo spoke of his “hatred” for Michigan before Friday night’s home game with the Wolverines, telling reporters it had been the same for years. Often, the Spartans have turned that hatred into wins over their rival, especially at home.

But not this year. Michigan punched its rival square in the jaw in building a big lead, withstood a furious MSU comeback, and counterpunched to pull out a massive, 83-71 win at the Breslin Center.

Izzo lamented his team’s play, but also — and as is often the case after a loss — the officiating on his 71stbirthday.

“To say I’m disappointed would be an understatement,” Izzo said. “I did not like the way we played. I’ll give Michigan credit. They played well, I guess.”

The Wolverines were up 8 when MSU forward Cam Ward’s clear hook and hold on Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg erased a foul and helped the Wolverines extend the lead. Izzo said he “didn’t see it,” but that didn’t keep him from commenting on it.

“To dig a hole like we did, and the hook and hold thing … we’re eight down, and we’re going down to shoot two free throws, and that changed the game,” he said. “I was disappointed in the officiating, but more disappointed in my team. I just did not think we played well enough.

“I thought there were some bizarre calls. And I thought they made the plays, especially Yaxel made a couple big plays late that were critical.”

Lendeborg would finish with 26 points and 12 rebounds, and the Wolverines made 5 of 6 shots down the stretch to pull away.

Izzo added that his point guard, Jeremy Fears, didn’t react well to the back-and-forth talking that often takes place in this game. Fears finished with 31 points and seven assists.

“I don’t think we handled it very well,” he said. “Jeremy let their talking get to him, and his talking get to them. I didn’t think we handled it very well.

“I think some of those new guys didn’t compete like I think they need to compete to play the game at that level … we didn’t rebound, we didn’t run, and I didn’t think we moved the ball very well.”

Michigan probably deserved “some credit” for that, he continued.

“They’re a good defensive team, too,” he said. “They have enormous size. They’ve got as good of size as anybody in the country. Illinois has maybe as much size, but not as athletic. And so yeah, it’s difficult. But we didn’t move the ball. We wanted to move people, and we didn’t do that.

“The second half, we did that, started getting some of those lobs and things. So, we didn’t do a good job of that. That’s my fault.”

No matter who was to blame, it ended with a late Michigan run to pull away and capture a huge road win.

“Hey, Michigan’s good,” Izzo said. “They’ve got a good team, and a lot of size. They can play different ways. We just didn’t do some things that we needed to do. And when we got the lead, we didn’t do what we do best. We didn’t get stops or rebounds.

“Somebody told me that we had no second chance points for 9 percent of that game, and got a couple at the end to make it look good. That’s not like us. That’s not who we are. So, I thought that was the difference. We dug too big a hole, and it all started with that hook and hold, which might have been, I have no idea, bizarre call. But there were a lot of bizarre plays. I’m sure [Michigan coach Dusty May] felt the same way. But when you win, you don’t think of them as much as when you lose.”