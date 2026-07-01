Top 100 CB Monsanna Torbert commits to Michigan

Michigan secured its highest-ranked commitment of the 2027 recruiting cycle Wednesday evening. Top 100 cornerback Monsanna Torbert committed to the Wolverines after a heated recruiting battle with Ohio State and others.

The Wolverines beat out the Buckeyes for the No. 70 recruit in the country from Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton High after a Victors Weekend official visit that swung his decision towards Michigan. Ohio State battled down the stretch, but he decided to rep the Maize and Blue at the next level.

Torbert is the No. 10 cornerback in the Rivals300 and the No. 3 recruit in Ohio at 5-10.5, 173 pounds. He’s a former Indiana commit who also held offers from Texas, Notre Dame and Alabama amongst others.

Cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford was his primary recruiter, but a few members of Wolverines’ defensive staff also played a role in his recruitment. Torbert spoke highly of defensive coordinator Jay Hill, special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs and Gilford in an interview with Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong earlier this year.

“Defensive guru, the DC Coach Jay Hill,” Torbert told Rivals. “Michigan is a powerhouse, they’re always good. The DC/corners coach I have a great relationship with him. Then you have a Cincinnati coach over there in Coach Coombs.

“Michigan it’s a defensive powerhouse. If you want to be a great defensive player on the next level Michigan is a great spot.”

Torbert played quarterback and defensive back for his high school squad as a junior. He’s one of the most dynamic athletes in the country and could play any spot in the secondary at the next level. The newest Wolverine pledge was one of Michigan’s top targets regardless of position this cycle.

He’s the No. 20 commit in Michigan’s 2027 class that ranked No. 13 nationally going into his decision, joining Top 100 defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad, Top 100 wide receiver Quentin Burrell, Rivals300 edge rusher Recarder Kitchen, Rivals300 safety Tavares Harrington, Rivals300 tight end Colt Lumpris, Rivals300 offensive lineman Jakari LIpsey, Rivals300 edge rusher Jayce Brewer, Rivals300 edge rusher Ifeanyi Emedobi, Rivals300 quarterback Kamden Lopati, four-star linebacker Frederrick Ford, four-star running back Tyson Robinson, four-star cornerback Blake Jenkins, four-star cornerback Darius Johnson, three-star offensive lineman Sidney Rouleau, three-star tight end Christian Hanshaw, three-star safety Charles Woodson Jr., three-star offensive lineman Louis Esposito, three-star athlete Lundon Hampton and three-star linebacker Brayden Watson.