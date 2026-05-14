Top 100 DL Xavier Muhammad commits to Michigan

Top 100 defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad, a coveted prospect who piled up an impressive offer list this year, committed to Michigan Thursday afternoon. He picked the program over Notre Dame, Miami and others.

He’s the No. 88 recruit in the country and the No. 8 defensive lineman nationally. Muhammad previously planned a full slate of official visits but shut things down this week. Defensive tackles coach Larry Black is his primary recruiter.

Muhammad visited the Wolverines earlier this spring and left campus super impressed with the program in his top group and a Victors Weekend visit planned.

“My expectations, it blew up because it was low-key way more than I expected,” Muhammad said earlier this spring. “In person, everything’s bigger and everything. The staff, I love the coaching staff, everybody there.”

Black started building a bond with Muhammad during his time at Vanderbilt. The nation’s No. 8 defensive lineman already felt super close with the Wolverine assistant before the visit.

“Right when I got there, the love and connection was already there,” Muhammad said. “We talked about different things, fronts and everything, where they see me at. The bond with me and Coach Black just keeps getting stronger and stronger every time we see each other again.”

Muhammad is the ninth commit in Michigan’s 2027 recruiting class that now ranks No. 12 nationally and No. 5 in the Big Ten. He’s one of six blue-chip pledges and the first defensive lineman in the class. He joins Top 100 wide receiver Quentin Burrell, Rivals300 edge rusher Recarder Kitchen, Rivals300 offensive lineman Jakari LIpsey, Rivals300 edge rusher Jayce Brewer, Rivals300 quarterback Kamden Lopati, three-star offensive lineman Sidney Rouleau, three-star offensive lineman Louis Esposito and three-star safety Maxwell Miles in the class.





