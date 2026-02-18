Top 100 QB Peter Bourque decommits from Michigan

Michigan lost its highest-ranked commit in the 2027 class Tuesday night. The Wolverine can confirm ESPN’s report that Top 100 quarterback Peter Bourque plans on reopening his recruitment and decommitting from the Wolverines.

He’s the No. 91 recruit in the Rivals Industry Rankings and the No. 8 quarterback prospect nationally. The top-ranked junior in Massachusetts out of Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy originally pledged to the Wolverines last August.

Per a source close to the quarterback, this decision has been weighing on the 6-4, 195-pound signal-caller for a while, he felt “strongly” he needed to see other schools and didn’t feel like it was fair to do so as a Wolverine commit.

Earlier this year, Bourque reaffirmed his Michigan pledge. The head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and most of the recruiting staff that he committed to are no longer with the Wolverines

“It was definitely hard because the staff I got recruited by is all gone, but Michigan’s always going to be Michigan,” Bourque said in a previous interview. “It’s a place where everyone wants to play at, in The Big House in front of 110,000.”

Bourque led his team to a perfect 9-0 record as a junior and earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors in Massachusetts. He was a starting quarterback in the Navy All-American game.

Michigan pushed hard to keep him in the class. Quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr. and offensive coordinator Jason Beck visited him twice at Tabor and emphasized that they did not plan on offering any other class of 2027 quarterbacks as long as he remained committed. It sounds like U-M is not totally out of contention, but he wants to give other schools a fair look.

The Wolverines now hold three class of 2027 commitments— Rivals300 edge rusher Recarder Kitcher, three-star interior offensive lineman Tristan Dare and three-star interior offensive lineman Louis Esposito. Michigan’s 2027 recruiting class ranks No. 15 nationally.