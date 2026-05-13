Top 100 WR Quentin Burrell commits to Michigan

Quentin Burrell officially committed to Michigan Wednesday afternoon, wrapping up his recruitment after the Wolverines emerged as his leader this spring. The Top 100 wide receiver picked the program over three other finalists— Notre Dame, Arizona State and Missouri.

Michigan was the first Division-I program to offer the nation’s No. 83 recruit the winter after his sophomore season. His recruitment blew up from there with Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, LSU and many others extending scholarships to the Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel standout.

The Wolverines maintained a consistent presence in his recruitment and, after just one OV to Arizona State, Burrell decided he saw enough, shut things down and pledged to the Wolverines. He’s the No. 15 wide receiver nationally and the No. 5 recruit in Illinois. Burrell plans on officially visiting U-M for Victors Weekend.

He always thought highly of the Wolverines and went into the spring wanting to evaluate how the energy around the program changed under the new staff. The 6-2, 195-pound receiver visited twice, once for practice and again for the spring game, and left impressed.

“Honestly, I felt more of a culture change, a little bit more disciplined, very close-knit,” Burrell said.

Burrell knows the football program and university extremely well. His sister Kali graduated from Michigan this spring after finishing up her career on the women’s soccer team. Due to that family connection, Burrell spent a ton of time around Ann Arbor over the years.

“The standard at Michigan is just different,” his father Aaron recently told The Wolverine. “It’s a blue blood school, and it has blue blood standards. And the proof is in the output.”

Wolverine wide receivers coach Micah Simon and offensive coordinator Jason Beck visited Burrell and his family last week. Michigan surged past the Sun Devils and Fighting Irish to land his pledge.

He’s the first wide receiver commit in the class and the eighth pledge overall, joining Rivals300 edge rusher Recarder Kitchen, Rivals300 offensive lineman Jakari LIpsey, Rivals300 edge rusher Jayce Brewer, Rivals300 quarterback Kamden Lopati, three-star offensive lineman Sidney Rouleau, three-star offensive lineman Louis Esposito and three-star safety Maxwell Miles round out the group.