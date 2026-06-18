HARBOR SPRINGS, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Trey McKenney splashed a right-wing three-pointer to put his team up nine with 1:50 remaining in the 69-63 national championship game victory over Connecticut. In the 10 weeks since, the Flint native been recognized accordingly around the state, throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a Detroit Tigers game, attending the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway as a special guest and more.