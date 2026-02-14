UCLA Mick Cronin on second-half collapse at Michigan: 'We were god-awful'

ANN ARBOR – Like a few teams lately, the UCLA Bruins had the Michigan Wolverines in a dogfight until it was quickly no longer the case.

Rallying to a 40-38 deficit at the half, UCLA was blown off the Crisler Center court in the final 20 minutes with Michigan using a 46-18 half to move to 24-1 on the season, and likely the No. 1 team in the country on Monday.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin was the latest to suffer defeat at the hands of the top team in the Big Ten, but ripped his own program after the 30-point loss in Ann Arbor.

“We were god-awful,” Cronin said. “We missed eight unguarded threes. Unguarded. If you’re going to come in here and win, you have to score. That said, we have some guys who won’t pass the ball and that’s frustrating. We have some guys who have no interest [in it].

“This is the worst second-half defensive field goal percentage of my career over 23 years… And I don’t have to look it up. I can promise you that. It’s not like I forgot how to coach defense now. They’re really good. They’re really good. But I’d be really good too, if I were shooting layups. I’d probably shoot a high percentage.

“Yaxel [Lendeborg] hit a few shots, and he hasn’t shot it well in a while. So give him credit. And we missed wide-open shots, so you’re going to have to shoot well. You’re going to have to make double-digit threes to beat them.”

UCLA had outrebounded Michigan 21-11 in the first half, but lost the rebounding battle 30-29 by the time the game was over. Cronin cited UCLA’s cold half from the floor for a reason why that swung U-M’s direction.

”We’re missing every shot, so that’s giving them defensive rebounds. We shot 49% in the first half, for a while there in the second half, we were like 3-for-19. We end up 7-for-27. We were shooting 16% there for a while. It was as bad an offensive performance, missing wide open shots, and then just a refusal to pass or screen or execute anything we were doing.

“Just really frustrated with some of the guys on our team. But I’ve been fighting it all year, so it is. I’ve addressed it all year though. It will be addressed with one lineup change, maybe more. … We’re not No. 1 in the country. So it’s not like I have anybody that’s a top 10 all-league player on this team right now. As good as this league is, you’ve got four or five guys who could be player of the year in the country. So it’s not knocking anybody.

“But yeah, I’m searching for guys that’ll play for the team and not for stats. I thought our, we took some horrendous shots today and the whole game plan was not to take a bad shot, but do not turn the ball over. It was a stretch where did that and we looked like a really good team. And then we started taking the bad shots again. [Donavan Dent] and [Xavier Booker] missed eight unguarded threes, literally unguarded.

“You’re gonna have to make shots to beat this team. Wisconsin came in here. Nebraska came in here. You have to make double-digit threes.”

Cronin thought his team’s performance played into the spurtability that allowed Michigan to hit the accelerator in the second half, and knew the Wolverines were capable of it after watching them earlier this year.

“We weren’t tough enough to continue to defend or good enough defensively to stop them from keeping us in the game until we could make a shot. Some of that is we have some guys who are conscientious objectors to defense. Some of that is that they’re really good, man. Let’s just be honest.

“But we’ve had that problem all year and they’ve been great all year. I watched them beat Gonzaga. They’re up like 40 in first. My respect for Mark Few; I know how good a coach he is and what they do, so I know what they’re capable of. So we just couldn’t sustain it.”

Asked by The Wolverine about Michigan’s length and athleticism wearing them down, Cronin kept his thoughts brief.

“I know you guys are from Michigan,” Cronin said. “I already said this. They have the best talent in the country. Give them credit.

“That’s really all I have to say about them and their team, their program.”