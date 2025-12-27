WATCH: Answering Kyle Whittingham questions, what's next for Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines have hired former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham to be the 22nd head coach in program history, and now the work begins.

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome took fan questions on Saturday morning to discuss the new head coach and what he brings to the program, in addition to what could come next with the staff and roster retention.

You can watch using the video player above, on our YouTube channel or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

“Kyle Whittingham is a well-respected and highly successful head coach who is widely recognized as a leader of exceptional character and principled leadership,” athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “Throughout our search, he consistently demonstrated the qualities we value at Michigan: vision, resilience, and the ability to build and sustain championship-caliber teams. Kyle brings not only a proven track record of success, but also a commitment to creating a program rooted in toughness, physicality, discipline and respect—where student-athletes and coaches represent the university with distinction both on and off the field. We are excited to welcome Kyle to the University of Michigan family as he takes the helm of our football program.”

“We are honored to lead the outstanding student-athletes, coaches, and staff who represent Michigan Football each day,” Whittingham said. “Michigan is synonymous with tradition and excellence—both on the field and beyond—and our entire program is committed to upholding those values while striving for greatness together. My family and I are thrilled to join the University of Michigan community, and we look forward to helping our players grow, develop, and reach their highest potential—on the gridiron, in the classroom, and as leaders. It’s a privilege to be part of something that inspires pride in every Wolverine fan. Go Blue!”