WATCH: Any concern after Duke loss? Michigan turns page to Big Ten title run, more
The Michigan Wolverines fell to No. 3 in the AP Poll on Monday after Saturday’s 68-63 loss to the Duke Blue Devils in Washington, D.C., earning the victor the No. 1 spot in the polls.
However, the Wolverines have bigger fish to fry and will focus on winning an outright Big Ten regular season title this week with games against Minnesota on Tuesday and at Illinois on Friday night.
TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie discuss Michigan basketball’s loss at Duke and falling to No. 3 in the AP Poll, but a potential Big Ten title materializing this week. Also discussed is Kyle Whittingham’s spot on Joel Klatt’s head coach rankings and your questions.
Watch or listen using the embedded video player above, on our YouTube channel, or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.
Top 10
- 1
'Warfare'
Michigan/Purdue nuggets
- 2
The new No. 1
Latest podcast
- 3
AP poll
Wolverines now on top
- 4
Recruiting reset
McDowell on TEs
- 5
B1G power rankings
Michigan on top, Purdue up
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
We are brought to you by:
The Drelichman Group at UBS: Connect with financial advisor Anibal Drelichman, who is a proud graduate of the University of Michigan. You can arrange a complimentary and obligation-free consultation of your portfolio and wealth plan by reaching him at 202.585.5326.
Rhoback: Get 20% off your first order at Rhoback.com using promo code MCH20! https://rhoback.com/collections/university-of-michigan-licensed-collection