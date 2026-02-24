WATCH: Any concern after Duke loss? Michigan turns page to Big Ten title run, more

The Michigan Wolverines fell to No. 3 in the AP Poll on Monday after Saturday’s 68-63 loss to the Duke Blue Devils in Washington, D.C., earning the victor the No. 1 spot in the polls.

However, the Wolverines have bigger fish to fry and will focus on winning an outright Big Ten regular season title this week with games against Minnesota on Tuesday and at Illinois on Friday night.

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie discuss Michigan basketball’s loss at Duke and falling to No. 3 in the AP Poll, but a potential Big Ten title materializing this week. Also discussed is Kyle Whittingham’s spot on Joel Klatt’s head coach rankings and your questions.

Watch or listen using the embedded video player above, on our YouTube channel, or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

